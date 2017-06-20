Reno Omokri's response to Tunde Bakare

Reno Omokri responded to Pastor Tunde Bakare's message for President Buhari to resign. Read what he wrote after the cut...
Tunde Bakare can't condemn removal of CRK from our curriculum but can send coded messages to Professor Yemi Osinbajo about 'next in line' not being king! He accused Osinbajo of being a "showoff" in his "bid to register star performances and outdo their benefactors”. My response to Tunde Bakare is this: If Osinbajo's show of is leading to the appreciation of the Naira, the reduction in the price of diesel, the availability of petrol and the prompt payment of salaries, then not only Osinbajo, but every elected politician should show off. By the way, Muhammadu Buhari ran with you and lost, then he ran with Osinbajo and won. Maybe if you had "shown off" you would not have lost the election for Buhari!
