Reni Folawiyo, Muni Shonibare, Zainab Ashadu, Uche Nnaji, and many more to speak at first ever Lagos Leather Fair

3rd and 4th of June, 2017 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The fair presents a platform for guests to have an amazing shopping experience from over 50 leather designers such as; Joel Lani, 87 origins, O’Eclat, fori fori, city cobbler, Mode and many others.
Exhibitors who will be showcasing their different products including shoes, bags, furniture, wallets, earrings, hand bands and many more.
There will also be a grand finale runway show from four top Nigerian designers as they showcase their different leather masterpieces.
The fair will feature workshops and masterclasses hosted by international and local speakers which include; Zainab Ashadu (Founder of Zashadu), Reni Folawiyo (Founder of Alara), Adeola Azeez (Founding member of WIMBIZ), Isioma Aihie (Founder of Grey Velvet stores), Roberto Gussoni (Leather Expert, Modainpelle Academy Milan) and many more.
The Lagos Leather Fair is poineered by Femi Olayebi of FemiHandbags and is proudly supported by Lagos State, Bank of Industry, The Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Diamond Bank and Access Bank.
Media partners for The Lagos Leather Fair include; BellaNaija, YNaija, Kamdora, PulseNG, Olori Supergal, Nothing to do in Lagos, Lost in Lagos, Business Day, The Guardian newspaper, BeatFM and CoolFM.
For more information about the fair, please visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com.
