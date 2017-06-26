 Remy Ma dethrones Nicki Minaj to win Best female Hip Hop artist award | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 26 June 2017

Remy Ma dethrones Nicki Minaj to win Best female Hip Hop artist award

The Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award at the 2017 BET Awards was given to rapper, Remy Ma. She beat  Nicki Minaj , Young Ma and Cardi B.When Remy took the stage to accept her award and give a speech, she recited lyrics from "Spaghetti":

"Y'all bitches got fat while we starved
Shots in your ass, pads in your bras
Y'all some liars it ain't no facts in your songs
And yeah that crown is coming back to the Bronx"
She also took to her twitter account to throw more jabs at Nicki. She wrote:
Posted by at 6/26/2017 05:39:00 am

2 comments:

kaleidoscope kaleidoscope said...

She talks too much

26 June 2017 at 07:45
Anonymous said...

She Talks too much ... Dnaan

26 June 2017 at 07:51

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts