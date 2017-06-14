Remember the Alfa who was butchered to death alongside his wife and four young children? Crime Story With Nonso visited the crime scene and what we saw will spoil your day (must watch)
On May 16th 2017, a popular Alfa named Sheik Yusuf in Atiba in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state was attacked by unknown assasins as he slept in his home with his family. He was killed with a machete and when they were done with him, the assailants attacked and killed his wife and four children, including twin male toddlers, with machetes. Linda Ikeji TV's Crime Story with Nonso was there and what we found is bizarre, sad and heartbreaking. Watch after the cut...(warning, very graphic)
No comments:
Post a Comment