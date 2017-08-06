 Registrations now open for the Season 4 of the Next Titan Nigeria, headlined by Heritage Bank Plc | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Registrations now open for the Season 4 of the Next Titan Nigeria, headlined by Heritage Bank Plc

The Next Titan is back for the 4th Season scouting for ambitious entrepreneurs seeking to demonstrate their entrepreneurial acumens with unbeatable business ideas, commercial insight and business savvy to stay out of eviction line in order to win N5, 000,000 and a brand new car for the support of their business.
The Season 4 Auditions will hold in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos before leading to Top 50 Boot camp, after which the 16 finalists who will live together for 10 weeks will battle one another over 10 tough business tasks and the 16 candidates will be gradually eliminated until one winner remains.

The contestants will have very real street smarts in order to make it through the challenges, and the contestants will prove their entrepreneurial acumens through various business-challenges on the 10-week show.

The TV Reality Show which is in its fourth season gives an opportunity to young talented Nigerians who have great and innovative business ideas to compete against one another in real-life entrepreneurial challenges in a bid to ultimately win Five Million Naira to start their new business or to support their existing business.

The Season 4 which will be full of entertainments will be hosted by a highly intelligent and celebrity TV Host, aside from the judges who are world-class business personalities in Nigeria.
•    Do you think you have what it takes?
•    Do you have an unmatched business idea?
•    Are you bold enough to face the Judges in the Boardroom?

But first, you’ve got to face Auditions!

REGISTER NOW:www.thenexttitan.com
Posted by at 6/08/2017 09:23:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts