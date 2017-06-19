 Reekado Banks actually apologized to DJ Xclusive after his lash out on twitter | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Reekado Banks actually apologized to DJ Xclusive after his lash out on twitter

Reekado Banks recently called out DJ Xclusive on Twitter, accusing him of being disrespectful to his craft. According to Reekado, the popular Dj begged him for a feature, only for his verse to be taken out without his consent. "No disrespect but you messed up big time bro. How do you beg for a song but take me out without telling me," he tweeted.

While DJ Xclusive didn't respond, it looked like a conversation happened as Reekado later took to twitter to apologize. See that after the cut...

The initial tweet below...
@MEETD®EALEVANS™ said...

Reekado can't buy sense as him get money reach...

19 June 2017 at 21:53
tsalz said...

E better do

19 June 2017 at 21:59
Hrm paul said...

Ta how much d bush boy get exclusive na him mate.after jat na exclusive. Him dey mad thunder fire am

19 June 2017 at 22:00
GALORE said...

MUmu boy.. You been put the cat before the horse before

Who are you to talk down on @Dj Xclusive? Where you high before

Next time, be guided


@Galore

19 June 2017 at 22:01
Sherly said...

He didn't apologize. He just wrote tried to explain all he wanted was communication next time. His words were just softer this time around.

19 June 2017 at 22:12

