Friday, 30 June 2017

Reality star, Crystal Westbrooks, has been crowned the best natural boobs owner on Instagram

Crystal Westbrooks, who became a star on the reality show The Westbrooks, has been trending on Instagram because of her boobs. People are claiming that the popular Instagram model has the best boobs on Social media and it's all real.

Crystal is a sister to India Westbrooks who was once photographed being fingered by The Game in a park. Her boobs recently became a topic of discussion after she shared a video of her oiling her body in a red two-piece bikini that showed off her breasts.
 
With a lot of people going under the knife to get boobs like hers, it's understandable why people are amazed by Crystal's body. There are also those who have argued that they can't be real and must have been surgically enhanced.


"It's genetics," she captioned a photo of her in the red bikini

"lol and surgery,"@sierramyerskroh commented, doubting how real her boobs really are.

More photos below...













