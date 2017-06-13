Alvaro Morata and his girlfriend Alice Campello will wed on Friday afternoon in Venice. Lucas Vazquez and his partner Macarena will wed in Majadahonda on Saturday, while midfielder, Mateo Kovacic's wedding will hold in Croatia same Saturday. More photos after the cut.
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
Real Madrid players, Morata, Lucas Vazquez and Kovacic set to get married this weekend
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/13/2017 08:45:00 pm
2 comments:
Lucky WIVES
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Congratulations to all of them
