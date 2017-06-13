 Real Madrid players, Morata, Lucas Vazquez and Kovacic set to get married this weekend | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Real Madrid players, Morata, Lucas Vazquez and Kovacic set to get married this weekend

It's a weekend of wedding for Real Madrid football club as three of their players are set to wed their respective partners this weekend.

Alvaro Morata and his girlfriend Alice Campello will wed on Friday afternoon in Venice. Lucas Vazquez and his partner Macarena will wed in Majadahonda on Saturday, while midfielder, Mateo Kovacic's wedding will hold in Croatia same Saturday. More photos after the cut.


