Read Reno Omokri's opinion on the arrest of Evans the Kidnapper

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
God bless you for this post. Hausa Fulani thieves. Godwin, Mauritala, obasanjo, shagari, Buhari, babagida, Aba has family, abdusalami must be arrested and jailed now
Nigeria is a fraud. God bless you reno
Just one gold circle would have saved us all from this mess. You don't have to comment @renoomokri.You had your opportunity to arrest him and the looters since 1960 but instead you joined them. Cow
Including you sir
Post a Comment
4 comments:
God bless you for this post. Hausa Fulani thieves. Godwin, Mauritala, obasanjo, shagari, Buhari, babagida, Aba has family, abdusalami must be arrested and jailed now
Nigeria is a fraud. God bless you reno
Just one gold circle would have saved us all from this mess. You don't have to comment @renoomokri.
You had your opportunity to arrest him and the looters since 1960 but instead you joined them. Cow
Including you sir
Post a Comment