Friday, 16 June 2017

Read the beautiful letter Jay Z's mum wrote to him after his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Last night, American rapper Jay Z, got inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, making him the first rapper to be inducted into the prestigious group. To congratulate him, Jay Z's mum, Gloria Carter in a handwritten letter wrote in part:

'You're an amazing husband and father. I'm truly blessed and honored that God chose me to be your mother. Congratulations, my son, on your achievements. Continue to make a positive impact on the world so that we can all live together in peace. Love you for life". 
6/16/2017 06:19:00 am

