'You're an amazing husband and father. I'm truly blessed and honored that God chose me to be your mother. Congratulations, my son, on your achievements. Continue to make a positive impact on the world so that we can all live together in peace. Love you for life".
Friday, 16 June 2017
Read the beautiful letter Jay Z's mum wrote to him after his induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame
