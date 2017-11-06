Rafael Nadal Wins 10th French Open Title

Spanish tennis player, Rafael Nadal today defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to claim his 10th French Open title.
After the victory, a very happy and excited Nadal was quoted saying “It’s really unbelievable, to win the 10th is incredible, it’s very special. I’d like to thank all of you today. I’m very emotional.
I try my best in all the events but the feeling I have here is impossible to describe. For me, the nerves, the adrenaline I feel when I play on this court is impossible to compare. It’s the most important event in my career, so to win here is something I cannot describe.”
With this victory, Nadal now boasts of a record breaking 15 grand slam titles in total.
