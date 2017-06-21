 Radio host resigns after being asked not to criticize president Trump | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Radio host resigns after being asked not to criticize president Trump

A radio host in Pennsylvania has resigned after being asked by radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air.

Bruce Bond tells Pennlive.com he's "very sad" he could not continue in his position with WTPA-FM as he posted a letter from the station's general manager on Facebook telling him it is 'not permissible' to talk disrespectfully of the president. 
The letter says listeners have threatened boycotts of sponsors and social media campaigns against the station. Bond says the rules left him unable to be honest with his fans and listeners. He says he can't "be walking on eggshells" when the subject of Trump comes up.

General Manager Tim Michaels says the station has accepted his resignation and wishes him well.
6/21/2017 09:33:00 am

