Thursday, 8 June 2017

Quiloz Adventures June end of Ramadan special offer

Adventures, a tourism oriented company whose sole aim is fulfilling the numerous adventurous fantasies of our clients by giving them value for their money through the services we offer them.

In furtherance of this, we have concluded plans to give our clients covering the different  the public holidays commemorating  the end of Ramadan from June 24- June 27 2017.

 A TOUR OF IKOGOSI WARM SPRINGS, IDANRE HILLS AND ERIN IJESA WATERFALLS

24TH - 27TH JUNE 2017

4DAYS AND 3NIGHTS

35K PER PERSON
TICKET COVERS FEEDING , TRANSPORTATION AND ACCOMMODATION (DOUBLE OCCUPANCY).

 Tickets available on naijaticketshop.com

Call 08038577567,08163315204 and 090964844245 for tickets reservations.

PICK UP LOCATIONS AT DESIGNATED CENTRES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

