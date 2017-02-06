Quickteller Paypoint agents get all-expense paid Kenya trips, cash rewards, generators and more

Organised as a platform with which to fully engage agents, understand their overall experience, recognise and reward outstanding agents and encourage all agents, the maiden event had in attendance over 300 active agents from around the country.
Nwokoma Nkechi of Ezehop Integrated, Port Harcourt who came 3rd was rewarded with NGN100,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Kenya; Ajayi Modupe Temitope of Shoduts Nigeria ltd. who was 2nd was rewarded with NGN200,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Kenya while Ridwan Lateef of RMAX Systems Ikorodu, who emerged the over all winner, having completed the highest number of transactions was rewarded with NGN300,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Kenya.
It was also revealed that while in Kenya, the star agents would be attending training on advanced digital financial services courtesy of Quickteller Paypoint.
Other agents present were recognised and rewarded with Generators, GOTV decoders, Standing fans and rechargeable fans.
Ridwan Lateef of RMAX Systems who emerged the 2016/17 Topmost Platinum star agent commended Quickteller Paypoint saying that the difference is now clear between Quickteller Paypoint and others.
“To all agents present here, I can guarantee you that you are with the right team” he added.
Divisional CEO, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Service, Mike Ogbalu in an address to the agents said.
“We are very thankful to you our agents as we are in business today because of you. We have taken all your feedback and we promise to continue improving our service, making it better to allow you earn much more and we will continue to recognize and reward you”
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment