 Question of the day! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Question of the day!

As asked by Sahara Reporters. 
Posted by at 6/28/2017 01:08:00 pm

7 comments:

OSINANL said...

*SIGH*

28 June 2017 at 13:12
Anonymous said...

Yes that buffoon that claimed gender equality bill will turn women to lesbians.

He ought to be recalled then have a sex organ change to be a woman and be married to a sexist pig like himself who thinks an adult woman needs to be controlled by another very flawed imperfect being. Onyeara!

28 June 2017 at 13:32
Anonymous said...

Saraki ... for continually holding the whole nation to ransomed for his political gains. I will not be voting APC again if they don't get rid of pests like him.

28 June 2017 at 13:33
Anonymous said...

Dogara and his cohorts for budget padding.

28 June 2017 at 13:33
Anonymous said...

All the Women for failure to promote Women and gender issues successfully. You guys aren't there just for the sake of being there. You have tons of work to do. We don't see you do enough to help matters especially those from the North. Total waste of slots.

28 June 2017 at 13:35
Anonymous said...

In fact all of them. Can we start again and vote in independent candidates? People we actually have faith in and whose primary motivation is duty to country.

28 June 2017 at 13:37
Manuel Kunmi said...

saraki

28 June 2017 at 13:54

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts