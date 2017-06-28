Question of the day!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
*SIGH*
Yes that buffoon that claimed gender equality bill will turn women to lesbians.He ought to be recalled then have a sex organ change to be a woman and be married to a sexist pig like himself who thinks an adult woman needs to be controlled by another very flawed imperfect being. Onyeara!
Saraki ... for continually holding the whole nation to ransomed for his political gains. I will not be voting APC again if they don't get rid of pests like him.
Dogara and his cohorts for budget padding.
All the Women for failure to promote Women and gender issues successfully. You guys aren't there just for the sake of being there. You have tons of work to do. We don't see you do enough to help matters especially those from the North. Total waste of slots.
In fact all of them. Can we start again and vote in independent candidates? People we actually have faith in and whose primary motivation is duty to country.
saraki
Post a Comment
7 comments:
*SIGH*
Yes that buffoon that claimed gender equality bill will turn women to lesbians.
He ought to be recalled then have a sex organ change to be a woman and be married to a sexist pig like himself who thinks an adult woman needs to be controlled by another very flawed imperfect being. Onyeara!
Saraki ... for continually holding the whole nation to ransomed for his political gains. I will not be voting APC again if they don't get rid of pests like him.
Dogara and his cohorts for budget padding.
All the Women for failure to promote Women and gender issues successfully. You guys aren't there just for the sake of being there. You have tons of work to do. We don't see you do enough to help matters especially those from the North. Total waste of slots.
In fact all of them. Can we start again and vote in independent candidates? People we actually have faith in and whose primary motivation is duty to country.
saraki
Post a Comment