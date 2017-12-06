Question of the day!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
For what? It's a man's place to find a wife not the other way round.Long live LIB
Lmfao....Na real if he's wasting time😂😂😂what is making him to waste time that should be the first question,if it's financial problem try and be patient but if no valid reason,just waka and look for a healthy relationship.
Noo
No
Am married already buh NO. I can ginger him and if he still doesn't, OYO for him. Period
This is a Hard one o! But “never say never" when real love is involve...
No way!
Propose to him? The hungry and glory seeking women will reply. U want to marry cos of pressure or money. #no rush into marriage and fuck all religions
l if he's wasting time😂😂😂what is making him to waste time that should be the first interested in penis enlargement? click here nowquestion,if it's financial problem try and be patient but if no valid reason,just waka.
Linda pls also try and be reaching out to student as well. Am finding it difficult feeding here in school,pls whoever can help me out with little foodstuffs, i will be very greatful. dojieleen@gmail.com
If girls can be bold enough to do that, all this time wasters will sit up.
NEVER..............................
I can succinctly ask, what his plans are, in that regard, but propose outrightly, nahh!!!! Neva!!! After trying all the coded ways I can, to make him pop the question and he still doesn't, I may take a walk. Otherwise I can hang in there, hope nd pray he sees the light.😂😂😂
Post a Comment
13 comments:
For what? It's a man's place to find a wife not the other way round.
Long live LIB
Lmfao....Na real if he's wasting time😂😂😂what is making him to waste time that should be the first question,if it's financial problem try and be patient but if no valid reason,just waka and look for a healthy relationship.
Noo
No
Am married already buh NO. I can ginger him and if he still doesn't, OYO for him. Period
This is a Hard one o! But “never say never" when real love is involve...
No way!
Propose to him? The hungry and glory seeking women will reply. U want to marry cos of pressure or money. #no rush into marriage and fuck all religions
l if he's wasting time😂😂😂what is making him to waste time that should be the first
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
question,if it's financial problem try and be patient but if no valid reason,just waka.
Linda pls also try and be reaching out to student as well. Am finding it difficult feeding here in school,pls whoever can help me out with little foodstuffs, i will be very greatful. dojieleen@gmail.com
If girls can be bold enough to do that, all this time wasters will sit up.
NEVER..............................
I can succinctly ask, what his plans are, in that regard, but propose outrightly, nahh!!!! Neva!!! After trying all the coded ways I can, to make him pop the question and he still doesn't, I may take a walk. Otherwise I can hang in there, hope nd pray he sees the light.😂😂😂
Post a Comment