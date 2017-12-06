 Question of the day! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 12 June 2017

Question of the day!

Ladies, what do you have to say?
Posted by at 6/12/2017 02:18:00 pm

13 comments:

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

For what? It's a man's place to find a wife not the other way round.

Long live LIB

12 June 2017 at 14:22
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Lmfao....Na real if he's wasting time😂😂😂what is making him to waste time that should be the first question,if it's financial problem try and be patient but if no valid reason,just waka and look for a healthy relationship.

12 June 2017 at 14:23
Adaobilinda her sexcellency said...

Noo

12 June 2017 at 14:23
Adaobilinda her sexcellency said...

No

12 June 2017 at 14:24
Esther Norah said...

Am married already buh NO. I can ginger him and if he still doesn't, OYO for him. Period

12 June 2017 at 14:24
chinelo okafor said...

This is a Hard one o! But “never say never" when real love is involve...

12 June 2017 at 14:25
SYNBLES said...

No way!

12 June 2017 at 14:31
Anonymous said...

Propose to him? The hungry and glory seeking women will reply. U want to marry cos of pressure or money. #no rush into marriage and fuck all religions

12 June 2017 at 14:36
Wayne said...

l if he's wasting time😂😂😂what is making him to waste time that should be the first

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

question,if it's financial problem try and be patient but if no valid reason,just waka.

12 June 2017 at 14:39
Anonymous said...

Linda pls also try and be reaching out to student as well. Am finding it difficult feeding here in school,pls whoever can help me out with little foodstuffs, i will be very greatful. dojieleen@gmail.com

12 June 2017 at 14:51
Okowright Balaxy said...

If girls can be bold enough to do that, all this time wasters will sit up.

12 June 2017 at 14:54
JOYCHY said...

NEVER..............................

12 June 2017 at 15:04
Agbomen said...

I can succinctly ask, what his plans are, in that regard, but propose outrightly, nahh!!!! Neva!!! After trying all the coded ways I can, to make him pop the question and he still doesn't, I may take a walk. Otherwise I can hang in there, hope nd pray he sees the light.😂😂😂

12 June 2017 at 15:08

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts