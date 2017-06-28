 "Putting out the other man's candle does not light yours"- Dino Melaye tweets | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

"Putting out the other man's candle does not light yours"- Dino Melaye tweets

He tweeted this amidst ongoing plans by his constituents to recall him from the senate.
6 comments:

28 June 2017 at 05:39
Neneh Diallo said...

melaye public disgrace and embarrassment to his people,kogi people dum ass bitches

28 June 2017 at 05:39
Neneh Diallo said...

28 June 2017 at 05:39
Neneh Diallo said...

28 June 2017 at 05:43
Neneh Diallo said...

28 June 2017 at 05:43
Abdullahi Mohammed said...

Mr man you don't get it crushing your own candle will light up the whole Kogi state you are the dark hallow casting darkness on a great state the people are cursing the day you purportedly won that seat so they are now speaking with one voice FUCK OFF

28 June 2017 at 06:10

