Putin tells Oliver Stone that war between the US and Russia would result in nuclear holocaust that no one would survive

In an interview between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone, Putin said that a war between the US and Russia would result in a nuclear holocaust in which no single person would survive.
In the interview set to air on Showtime next week, Stone asked Putin whether the US would be "dominant" in the event of a "hot war" between the two nuclear powers to which Putin replied:
"I don’t think anyone would survive such a conflict."
Showtime has released a series of short teasers to the interview. In one clip, Putin is seen showing Stone a live feed from a Russian military jet deployed in Syria.
When Stone asked Putin if there’s any hope of change in relations between Washington and Moscow, the president replied:
"There is always hope. Until they are ready to bring us to the cemetery and bury us."
Putin also talked about Russia’s age-old suspicions of NATO in two separate teasers. He said that countries who join NATO inevitably become "vassals" of the Americans.
He said:
"Once a country becomes a NATO member, it is hard to resist the pressures of the US. And all of a sudden any weapons system can be placed in this country. An anti-ballistic missile system, new military bases and if need be, new offensive systems."
The president said that Russia’s actions are merely a response to what it sees as a threat from a NATO that is expanding toward its border.
"We have to aim our missile systems at facilities that are threatening us. The situation becomes more tense," Putin explained.
Stone also asked Putin about the information indicating that the Russian president survived at least five assassination attempts. Putin did not explicitly confirm that but said he does his job while his security officers do theirs and he trusts them.
Stone and Putin touch on a number of other topics during the series, including Edward Snowden, Hillary Clinton, Fidel Castro, and Russia’s policy towards homosexuals.
No comments:
Post a Comment