Properties for sale - Contact Odogwu property & Co

1. Luxury 5 bedroom detached duplex with bq
Built with quality material
All rooms ensuit
Imported wardrobes
Fully fitted kitchen with oven, microwave, gas, heat Extractor etc
Water treatment plant
Tarred road
Parking space for 4 cars
Location: Osapa London Lekki, Lagos.
Price: N75m
2. Luxury 4 bedroom detached duplex with bq
Built with quality material
All rooms ensuit
Large living room with dinning area
Imported wardrobes
Fully fitted kitchen with oven, microwave, gas, heat Extractor etc
Water treatment plant
Tarred road
Location: Osapa London Lekki, Lagos.
Price: N65m
3. Luxury 5 bedroom detached duplex with bq
Built with quality material
All rooms ensuit
Large living room with dinning area
Imported wardrobes
Fully fitted kitchen with oven, microwave, gas, heat Extractor etc
Water treatment plant
Tarred road
Location: Osapa London Lekki, Lagos.
Price: N55m
4. Luxury 4 bedroom town house with bq
Built with quality material
All rooms ensuit
Large living room with dinning area
Imported wardrobes
Fully fitted kitchen with oven, microwave, gas, heat Extractor etc
Water treatment plant
Tarred road
Location:Lekki Right, Lagos.
Price: N75m
For more enquiries contact: 07032893900, 08170288674, 08128684019.
Email address: odogwuproperty@gmail.com
