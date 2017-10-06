 Properties for sale - Contact Odogwu property & Co | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 10 June 2017

Properties for sale - Contact Odogwu property & Co

1. Luxury 5 bedroom detached duplex with bq 
    Built with quality material 
    All rooms ensuit 
    Large living room with dinning area
    Imported wardrobes 
    Fully fitted kitchen with oven, microwave, gas, heat     Extractor etc
    Water treatment plant
    Tarred road
    Parking space for 4 cars
    Location: Osapa London Lekki, Lagos.
    Price: N75m

2. Luxury 4 bedroom detached duplex with bq 
    Built with quality material 
    All rooms ensuit 
    Large living room with dinning area
    Imported wardrobes 
    Fully fitted kitchen with oven, microwave, gas, heat     Extractor etc
    Water treatment plant
    Tarred road
    Location: Osapa London Lekki, Lagos.
    Price: N65m

3.  Luxury 5 bedroom detached duplex with bq 
    Built with quality material 
    All rooms ensuit 
    Large living room with dinning area
    Imported wardrobes 
    Fully fitted kitchen with oven, microwave, gas, heat     Extractor etc
    Water treatment plant
    Tarred road
    Location: Osapa London Lekki, Lagos.
    Price: N55m
    
4. Luxury 4 bedroom town house with bq 
    Built with quality material 
    All rooms ensuit 
    Large living room with dinning area
    Imported wardrobes 
    Fully fitted kitchen with oven, microwave, gas, heat     Extractor etc
    Water treatment plant
    Tarred road
    Location:Lekki Right, Lagos.
    Price: N75m

    For more enquiries contact: 07032893900,      08170288674, 08128684019.
Email address: odogwuproperty@gmail.com








 
