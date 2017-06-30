The Cîroc ambassadors have indeed arrived. The Samantha crooner, the critically acclaimed On Becoming author and the recently engaged EME Boss have indeed had a great year. More photos after the cut.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 30 June 2017
Private jet, Rolls Royce! Banky W, Tekno, Toke Makinwa live the life in new photoshoot
The Cîroc ambassadors have indeed arrived. The Samantha crooner, the critically acclaimed On Becoming author and the recently engaged EME Boss have indeed had a great year. More photos after the cut.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/30/2017 05:04:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment