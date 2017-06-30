 Private jet, Rolls Royce! Banky W, Tekno, Toke Makinwa live the life in new photoshoot | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Private jet, Rolls Royce! Banky W, Tekno, Toke Makinwa live the life in new photoshoot

In these photos, taken by renowned photographer, Anuel Modebe, we see the trio on a landing strip boarding a private flight to a destination nobody seems to know about.

The Cîroc ambassadors have indeed arrived. The Samantha crooner, the critically acclaimed On Becoming author and the recently engaged EME Boss have indeed had a great year. More photos after the cut.








