Prime suspect in the murder case of 200 level student of the Cross Rivers state University, Joy Odama, surfaces

Family lawyer to the deceased, Rose Mbata, told Vanguard that Adamu appeared unexpectedly at a meeting that was called for by the police hierarchy in Abuja yesterday. She also said that the Inspector of Police had ordered a fresh autopsy to be carried out.
Recall that an autopsy carried out at the National Hospital, Abuja, and released some days ago, showed she died of acute cocaine poison.
"On arrival at Force headquarters, the Inspector General instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the IGP Monitoring to conduct preliminary hearing on the matter and revert to him. In the cause of the preliminary hearing, surprisingly the prime suspect in the case, Alhaji Usman Adamu, who the police had said was at large, suddenly appeared at the meeting room in company of some policemen. With a stern and fiery look on his face, he exchanged pleasantries with the police and took his seat. At the end of the hearing, all parties were now taken to see the IGP, who was not on seat. The parties were informed by the DCP that on the instructions of the IGP, a fresh autopsy shall be conducted. The parties were requested to report at the National Hospital, Abuja tomorrow (today) for a fresh autopsy to be conducted where other consultant pathologists shall participate in the exercise. The DCP Monitoring later informed us that the Nigeria Police shall bear the cost of the fresh autopsy contrary to the Police earlier refusal to foot the bill"the lawyer said
Dope!!
Hang me a Ritualist.
