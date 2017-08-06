“The federal government will intervene on the prices of rice and other commodities in the next two weeks. Details of the intervention would be spelt out for all Nigerians.
We are talking to farmers to ensure that the prices are drastically reduced. Government has also put in place different measures aimed at making farming encouraging. Although the high price is bad for non-farmers, it is good for the country because more and more people will rush to agriculture. At the end of it all, production will increase and prices will necessarily fall"he said
Thursday, 8 June 2017
Prices of Rice, other food stuffs to fall in the next two weeks- Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, says
