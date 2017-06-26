President Trump and Melania attend Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's lavish wedding

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took some time away from their White House duties, to attend the wedding of Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin,54 and Scottish-born actress Louise Linton, 36. The wedding was officiated by Vice President, Mike Pence.
The newly married couple held the lavish ceremony in Washington, D.C at the Mellon Auditorium, a historic government-owned public space that is connected to the Environmental Protection Agency’s headquarters and right around the block from the Trump International Hotel.
At the event, Melania wore a pink silk chiffon dress designed by Gilles Mendel and Manolo Blahnik. Others guests at the ceremony were VP Pence's wife, Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his wife Rebecca Miller, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Secretary of Veteran Affairs David Shulkin. and a host of others.
It's the second marriage for Linton and the third marriage for Mnuchin.
Linton has appeared in the TV shows "CSI: NY" and "Cold Case," as well as the film "Cabin Fever."
