 President Buhari sends Eid-el-Fitr greetings to Nigerians | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 24 June 2017

President Buhari sends Eid-el-Fitr greetings to Nigerians

President Buhari  has sent a message of greetings to Nigerian Muslims and Christians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr. The President in a statement signed by his spokesman Garba Shehu, urged all citizens to resolve to live in peace and avoid making reckless statements. Read the message after the cut...

"I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

"May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

"I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations'

"Happy Eid-el-Fitr."
Posted by at 6/24/2017 10:13:00 pm

6 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Alhamdulillah Masha Allah,get well soon daddy. Happy Eid-el-Fitr everyone one❤️🎉🎉🎊🎊🎁🎁🎀🎉🎁🎁🎁🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈🎏🎏🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

24 June 2017 at 22:15
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Alhamdulillah Masha Allah,get well soon daddy. Happy Eid-el-Fitr everyone one❤️🎉🎉🎊🎊🎁🎁🎀🎉🎁🎁🎁🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈🎏🎏🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

24 June 2017 at 22:15
Bukky said...

we do not need a london-based president, what we need in nigeria is an all hands on deck president that can take

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

us out of recession. so buhari needs to make the choice to either come back and take affairs of the country or he should resign and hand power to osinbajo.

24 June 2017 at 22:23
Anonymous said...

That letter is not from him its forged and unless we see a life statement from him we wont accept more lies from these people

24 June 2017 at 22:25
GALORE said...

Abeg from where to where him send am?

YIMU



OK sir.. .i wish you the same



@Galore

24 June 2017 at 22:28
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


... Merited happiness

24 June 2017 at 22:28

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts