President Buhari sends Eid-el-Fitr greetings to Nigerians

President Buhari has sent a message of greetings to Nigerian Muslims and Christians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr. The President in a statement signed by his spokesman Garba Shehu, urged all citizens to resolve to live in peace and avoid making reckless statements. Read the message after the cut...
"I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.
"May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.
"I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations'
"Happy Eid-el-Fitr."
6 comments:
Alhamdulillah Masha Allah,get well soon daddy. Happy Eid-el-Fitr everyone one❤️🎉🎉🎊🎊🎁🎁🎀🎉🎁🎁🎁🎉🎉🎉🎉🎈🎈🎏🎏🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉
we do not need a london-based president, what we need in nigeria is an all hands on deck president that can take
us out of recession. so buhari needs to make the choice to either come back and take affairs of the country or he should resign and hand power to osinbajo.
That letter is not from him its forged and unless we see a life statement from him we wont accept more lies from these people
Abeg from where to where him send am?
YIMU
OK sir.. .i wish you the same
@Galore
Seen
... Merited happiness
