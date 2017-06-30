Prepclass introduces free group tutoring sessions. Get your child engaged this summer, host a study group and get free lessons

This season your friends, colleagues, relatives or neighbours are already thinking of ways to keep their children busy with various activities including maths lessons, science lessons, language lessons, ICT lessons, music lessons and art and craft lessons. Instead of looking for a lesson centre or having your kids learn alone, you can host a small study group in your house, and get your colleagues, friends and families to bring their kids too. The kids get to have fun learning together and the best part of it is that you as the host get the lessons for absolutely FREE!
As top academic solution providers and educational consultants we believe in the impart of group tutoring and here are some important benefits
· Group tutoring allows students share strategies for learning while promoting cooperation and understanding.
· It provides opportunities for students to share experiences, learn from one another, build self-confidence, and develop study skills.
· Asking questions, engaging in group discussion, and practicing problems are among the strategies used to encourage participation and learning.
How to apply:
· Call 08059811502 or 012913970or click hereto indicate your interest in hosting a study group in your home
· Get a minimum of 4 kids in your child’s age or class group to join.
· Get their parent’s consent, and send us their names and phone numbers.
Terms and conditions
If you have 2 children, one child gets free sessions while you pay as low as 15k for the other, get a minimum of two parents who willalso pay as low as 15k per child
For more enquiries call 08059811502 or 012913970 now or fill our request form and a client relationship officer will contact you.
Please note that all children in the same study group must be within the same classrange.
At Prepclass, our expert tutors work at a student’s pace, give personalised attention, understand how they learn and explore the best way to explain difficult topics to them. They work through specific learning obstacles with students, and teach them useful study and exam techniques.
All of our private tutors are experts in their field, have their own materials, make their students feel at ease, are flexible, adaptable and know how to get the very best out of their students. They are all experienced, have taught in schools for at least 3 years and hold a degree in their respective area of teaching.
Why not give us a call now on 01-2913970 or 08059811502 and request for an expert study group tutor either in Lagos, Abuja or Portharcourt. You can also visit our Lagos headquarters on the 3rd floor No. 315 Herbert Macaulay Road, Yaba, Lagos(Beside Methodist church) or the Abuja office at No. 29 Mambillia Street, Off Aso Drive, Maitama Abuja. Don’t forget to sign up here http://bit.ly/prepclassgrouptutoring.
As we offer you a platform for kids to learn amazing lessons and skills this holiday, watch one of our amazing music instructors play the violin.
