Friday, 23 June 2017

Pregnant woman nd her 2 sons killed in Jos building collapse

A pregnant mother and her two sons were killed early on Wednesday morning after six recently constructed pillars collapsed into her home. 30-year-old Hajiya Binta had been with 3-year-old Muhammadu Auwal and 1-year-old Musa at her home in Layin Farin Ruwa, Rikkos community of Jos North Local Government Area when the sad incident occurred.


The lifeless bodies of Binta and her sons were later dug out of the debris by neighbours. The husband of the deceased, Sadau Adam, 63, told Daily Trust that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. when he had stepped out of the house and his wife and other members of the household were preparing Sahur (pre-dawn meal).

The father-of-seven said five other members of his family were rescued, one of them being a pregnant woman. He said the pillars were erected only two months ago by a neighbour in an attempt to support an area affected by gully erosion directly above their home to keep it from collapsing into his plot.

“Everyone warned him not to go on with it. All our neighbours told him to stop because the pillars had no foundation, but he insisted,” Adam said.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhassan Barde while speaking of the incident, said individuals must learn to abide by building plans. He called on all state agencies involved in town planning and safety and security to ensure that the necessary permits were obtained by individuals.
