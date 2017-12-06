 Pregnant woman & her 2-year-old son electrocuted in Ibadan (graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Pregnant woman & her 2-year-old son electrocuted in Ibadan (graphic photos)

On Sunday, June 11, 2017  sympathisers gathered to mourn the death of a pregnant woman and her two-year-old son by electrocution at the Alare Compound of Aremo in Ibadan North-East LGA.
 
The incident reportedly happened when the woman was spreading some clothes she had washed on a line at her residence when she got electrocuted first then her scream was said to have drawn the attention of her son, who ran to his mum, hugged her and was electrocuted, too. 

According to eye witnesses, “a nearby hotel had connected a wire to a house to provide illumination for passers-by at night. Unknown to the deceased, who was four months pregnant, the insulator on the wire had worn off. As she was spreading her clothes on it, she was electrocuted. She screamed, attracting the innocent boy, who ran to his mum. He too got electrocuted on the spot.” 

Oyo state’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the bodies had been taken to the Adeoyo General Hospital morgue for autopsy and that investigation had begun.

Anonymous said...

Rip.








12 June 2017 at 07:45
Gideon Okorie said...

12 June 2017 at 07:50
Uche Asa said...

omg😐may der gentle soul RIP AMEN

12 June 2017 at 07:52

