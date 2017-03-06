Pregnant woman beaten to death in Adamawa on suspicion of being a witch

The 32-year-old woman was beaten with sticks until she died, all because they suspected her of being responsible of some sinister occurrences in the town.
This sad incident was confirmed to newsmen by the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Mr. Moses Jitoboh.
Jitoboh said:
“She was attacked with sticks, rope and killed by five suspects on the allegation that the deceased was a witch, who was responsible for the deaths and sickness of persons in the town of Falu.Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime. They are; Abraham Adamu, 18, Malachi Yilafane, 35, Thomas Aji, 54, Zakariya Chorum, 56 and Miss Newana Ilihal, 20.
No comments:
Post a Comment