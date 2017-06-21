 Post&Delete: After calling out her ex boyfriend on Instagram, Vera Sidika claims she's afraid for her life | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Post&Delete: After calling out her ex boyfriend on Instagram, Vera Sidika claims she's afraid for her life

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, took to Instagram a few hours ago to call out her Dubai based Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi Johnson for leaking a nude photo she sent him during their relationship amd spreading lies about her. However, in a new post that she has since deleted, she claims to be afraid for her life as she doesn't know what he's planning next.


2 comments:

Isaac said...

she should rush to the police statement to file a report if her ex-boyfriend has done something that is threatening and she should

always inform someone close to her of her movements just in case.

21 June 2017 at 17:13
Anonymous said...

Smart Babe

21 June 2017 at 17:15

