Post&Delete: After calling out her ex boyfriend on Instagram, Vera Sidika claims she's afraid for her life

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, took to Instagram a few hours ago to call
out her Dubai based Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi Johnson for leaking a
nude photo she sent him during their relationship amd spreading lies
about her. However, in a new post that she has since deleted, she claims
to be afraid for her life as she doesn't know what he's planning next.
2 comments:
she should rush to the police statement to file a report if her ex-boyfriend has done something that is threatening and she should
always inform someone close to her of her movements just in case.
Smart Babe
