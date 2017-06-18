 Popular Brazilian singer gets involved in a car accident with her husband, onlookers livestream her dying | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 18 June 2017

Popular Brazilian singer gets involved in a car accident with her husband, onlookers livestream her dying

A very devastating incident occurred in Brazil on June 16. Eliza Clivia, the popular Brazilian singer, died following a car crash but what’s shocking about it is that no one tried to save her after the vehicle she was in got hit by a bus.
Eliza, 36, had been traveling with her drummer husband, Sérgio Ramos, when they got t-boned by the bus right in the centre of Aracaju, in the state of Sergipe, Brazil.
The singer, who gained international fame as the lead singer of the band Cavaleiros do Forró before she went solo four months ago, was planning a nationwide tour when she got in the accident. 

She was scheduled to perform on that same Friday night in Aracaju and was on her way with, not only her husband, but also with three members of her touring team when they got hit. As the occupants of the car cried out in pain, onlookers did not move a finger to help but used their phones to broadcast it live. 

Sadly, Eliza didn’t make it. Her husband also died but the other three people suffered only minor injuries. Go here to watch the sad video.

Posted by at 6/18/2017 06:20:00 am

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Thank God for people like you who have made things like this popular. Hopefully,the day you will die people will hang around to life stream it! Creator of bobrisky congrats!

18 June 2017 at 07:27
Agbomen said...

Watch a video of some sick pple live streaming the death of another human being. No! May God forgive them. The World has become soo sick. It's scary.

18 June 2017 at 07:30

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts