Policeman shoots wife, maid, kills self in Nasarawa

According to reports, the deceased police officers shot and injured his wife and his maid at their shop around De Memories Hotel in Masaka before killing himself.
The state police spokesperson, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, who confirmed the incident, said the wife and maid were currently receiving treatment at the Asokoro General Hospital in the FCT. Idirisu said no one knows for now what led to the act. He added that once the injured wife and maid are stabilized, they would be able to tell the police what led to the incident.
2 comments:
Seriously!
CHECKOUT THIS 7 HEALTH BENEFITS OF DRINKING WATER REGULARLY
Post a Comment