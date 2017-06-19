 Policeman involved in the arrest of kidnap kingpin, Evans, thanks God for his life after he sustained an injury in the process | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Policeman involved in the arrest of kidnap kingpin, Evans, thanks God for his life after he sustained an injury in the process

Livinus Michael is a policeman who was part of the team that stormed the Magodo residence of notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans, on June 10th, 2017 and arrested him after an intense gun battle between that lasted several hours.

In a post on Facebook, Michael praised God for sparing his life after he got injured during the arrest process. He wrote;


"I give Almighty God the glory, and my boss Abba Kyari my 1 and only commander, and Abdulraham Ejily team 1. Abba K lead us to arrest the notorious and richest kidnapper Evans in which I sustained injury in the cause of his arrest but thank God I'm ok now. Thanks to God and all IRT for the dedication and manhunt of Evans. We had sleepless night and at end of the day he was arrested."
MUFC said...

There was even a gun battle... Issorite

19 June 2017 at 11:14
Anonymous said...

Tnk God

19 June 2017 at 11:17
Anonymous said...

Yes oo

19 June 2017 at 11:21
Anonymous said...

Wait so policemen have join beard gang. They now grow bears na wah o

19 June 2017 at 11:33
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Is that one injury? The guy just wan use Evans shine small


Long live LIB

19 June 2017 at 11:37
daniel ubong said...

That's serious.

19 June 2017 at 11:45
Akinduntire Bamikole Alex said...

No fun shoot involved in the arrest

19 June 2017 at 11:47

