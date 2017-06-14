Police to award posthumous awards to two officers killed in Owerri bank robbery as Zenith bank compensates family

This awards come as Zenith bank where the police officers were stationed, also released funds as compensation to the deceased families.
The CCTV footage of the bank robbery went viral last week with many Nigerians calling for the families of the brave mobile police officers to be adequately compensated.
Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko was the officer who ran out of the security post during the robbery attack. He succeeded in killing one of the robbers before running out of the security post.
Many Nigerians have applauded him for the bravery he displayed during the attack.
At a press briefing in Owerri yesterday, the police boss said
"Let me state for the avoidance of doubt that the trio of Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, Sergeant Sunday Agbo and Sergeant Otu Attang, remain our heroes. They were gallant, professional, and courageous; they displayed encouraging passion in defence of lives and property. The Nigeria Police Force, under the able leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has not, did not and will not abandon them and/or their families. As you are well aware, the Nigeria Police Force is a Federal Government agency governed by laws, rules and regulations in all matters, including financial matters. Be rest assured, therefore, that the financial rights, entitlements, benefits and even privileges of these our own shall be fully paid, and on time too. The two deceased officers were recommended for posthumous promotion, while the injured officer was also recommended for a special promotion to his next rank. I am very confident that very soon, the Inspector-General of Police will graciously announce the promotions. Similarly, the command is in constant touch with the families of the deceased officers. We have made and will continue to make financial assistance to cushion the effect of the loss of their loved breadwinners. We want to thank the bank for the financial assistance rendered for the burial expenses, release of start-up business funds for the families of the deceased officers, monthly allowances to the families, payment of hospital bills and the promise of scholarship to any level for the families of the deceased officers. You are our partners in the security project and we appreciate you even for understanding to bankroll the further treatment of our injured and gallant Sergeant Otu Attang.”he saidA go-fund me account set up for the deceased police officers family has gathered over $18,000, exceeding the $15,000 target by those behind the fund raising.
9 comments:
Fantastic!
That's fair
... Merited happiness
The police force should shut up if not dat punch broke this news dis family would have been left to suffer.Thank you punch and thank you Nigerians
That is very good. They are heroes. But I always feel bad whenever I remembered that zenith bank is very close to library round about where more than 10 police men do stay on daily basis looking for traffic offender. Plz sir those people can be apprehend for the picture is very clear.
Wow. Hope the families utilize the funds wisely.
Long live LIB
Kudos to the police officers and I pray that banks should provide adequate stand point for there security work to be effective because what I saw in that video was more or less a bacher house
I hope the same is done for other policemen who die in the line of duty unknown to the public. Let this not be due to the media publicity this incidence got.... hope not
