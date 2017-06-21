 Police reacts to online report of its officer using POS to collect bribe | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Police reacts to online report of its officer using POS to collect bribe

Yesterday, there was a video circulating on social media showing a police officer allegedly collecting bribe using a POS machine. The Nigeria police force has reacted to this via its Facebook page.

According to the statement released on its page, the police force says it has once used a handheld machines to verify vehicle registration details, a photo of the machine above. In the statement, the police asked anyone who has at anytime paid bribe to a police officer using a POS to come forward with proof.


"Re: VIDEO - "Nigerian police man caught on camera using POS machine to collect bribe. Nigeria Police Force once used handheld machines to verify vehicle registration details. I'm sure we all know Bank requirements on issuance of PoS. I CHALLENGE ANYONE WHO PAID 'PoS BRIBE' TO CONTACT PCRRU 24/7 via; Calls Only: 0805 700 0001, 0805 700 0002 | SMS and WhatsApp Only: 0805 700 0003 | BBM: 58A2B5DE | Twitter: @PoliceNG_PCRRU | Facebook: www.facebook.com/PolicePCRRU | Email: complaint@npf.gov.ng OR PolicePCRRU@gmail.com".
5 comments:

tsalz said...

POS ke, DAT one serious oo

21 June 2017 at 16:36
Chioma said...

i said the same thing that if a policeman used pos to collect bribe then it is easy for him/her to get into trouble because you can

always trace the bank account attached to the POS.

21 June 2017 at 16:40
Anonymous said...

PR

21 June 2017 at 16:50
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol. Their level no be here o


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 16:51
Anonymous said...

What He Is Holding Is A License Verication Machine And The Card Is Not ATM its A Drivers License

21 June 2017 at 17:07

