Police in Oyo state arrests 20 year old boy who kidnapped his father and collected N1m ransom

Aliyu and three others namely Babuga Salihu (20), Aura Sands (20), and Amuda Yusufu (19), kidnapped his father, Aliyu Babatunde, at his Igboora home town on My 17th They held him for 3 days before releasing him after his family had paid N1 million ransom.The gang were recently apprehended by the police and were paraded at the state command headquarters in Ibadan. When interrogated, Ibrahim said he organized his father's abduction because he has refused to cater for him and his siblings.
According to Ibrahim, his father has many wives and has not been responsible for the upkeep of his many children. He says he felt that the only way to get money from his father was to organize his abduction.
“We are many. My father married many wives and he doesn’t care for us. We are left by my father to fend for ourselves. So, I think the only way to get money out of him is to organise for his abduction and force him to part with the money.”
