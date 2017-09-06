“We had some incidents of act of terrorism by the BHT yesterday the 7th June 2016, which was a clearly indication that the terrorists who have suffered defeat and rendered incapable of carrying out their usual attacks had resorted to guerilla actions. Yesterday 17:55 hours some Boko Haram terrorist attacked at Alidawari village near Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri, sporadically firing AA (anti-aircraft) rifles across Jiddari Polo and the Federal High Court. They set fire on some houses. Reacting to distress call we deployed our counter terrorism unit to engage them. And shortly after, the military moved, mobilized maximally and repelled the attack, after engaging in a gun duel that lasted for about an hour” he said.He added that several arms cache and bombs were recovered from the terrorists.
Friday, 9 June 2017
Police confirm 17 killed, 24 injured in Boko Haram attacks in Borno
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/09/2017 04:33:00 am
