Police arrest suspected kidnappers of Lagos school students

According to an assistant commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, the three suspects were today arrested in Benin city, Edo state and they have confessed to have carried out the kidnapping of some important personalities in Ogun and Lagos state.
“Three of the militant kidnappers, who left the creek and came to Benin to visit one of their members that was injured in recent gun battle with security agents, were arrested by IRT in Benin. The suspects are Egelu Endurance, aka Jubby, 25, a native of Abere town in Ovia South L.G.A Edo; Stanley Yomi Irabomini, 25, aka Powei from Ovia South LGA of Edo State and Bentel Endurance, 24, also from Ovia South LGA Edo State. The suspects claimed they came to Benin to see their injured colleague and relax for a while before going back to the creek”he said
No comments:
Post a Comment