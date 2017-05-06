"Please fight, don't leave me" woman tearfully tells her husband who was stabbed by terrorists in London attack (video)

One of the men stabbed can be seen lying on the floor, receiving first aid while his wife cried nearby and begged him to survive.
"You keep going," the woman repeated then said, "I love you."
She pleaded with him not to leave her and to keep fighting. Luckily, the man is still alive, though in critical condition.
So far, 7 people have been confirmed dead in the attack and at least 30 people were wounded. The three suspects have been shot and killed by police.
