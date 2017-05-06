 "Please fight, don't leave me" woman tearfully tells her husband who was stabbed by terrorists in London attack (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

"Please fight, don't leave me" woman tearfully tells her husband who was stabbed by terrorists in London attack (video)

A van drove into pedestrians on London Bridge in London, England on the 3rd of June, 2017. After that, three terrorists went on a stabbing spree at the nearby Borough Market.

One of the men stabbed can be seen lying on the floor, receiving first aid while his wife cried nearby and begged him to survive.


"You keep going," the woman repeated then said, "I love you."

She pleaded with him not to leave her and to keep fighting. Luckily, the man is still alive, though in critical condition.

So far, 7 people have been confirmed dead in the attack and at least 30 people were wounded. The three suspects have been shot and killed by police. 

See the touching video after the cut.
