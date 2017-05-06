Piers Morgan apologizes to Ariana Grande for calling her out after the Manchester Arena attack, says he misjudged her

Piers Morgan has apologized to Ariana Grande for the tweets he put up criticizing her for jetting off to the United States after the terror attack that took place at her concert. He felt she should have stayed back to sympathize with the victims and visit them like the Queen did.
Now, following Ariana's performance at last night's One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the affected families, Morgan has taken back his words and said he misjudged the singer.
The One Love Manchester concert raised over £2 million which will go to the victims and their families.
4 comments:
Nawa ooo
after she was cajoled to come back to manchester for a concert that was when arianna grande came back, she is as dumb as her character from the sam and cat tv show on nickelodeon.
@piers always too quick to talk....you need some sense....how can you judge someone in a para-mood like that....
Lol.
Yeye Man.
