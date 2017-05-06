 Piers Morgan apologizes to Ariana Grande for calling her out after the Manchester Arena attack, says he misjudged her | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

Piers Morgan apologizes to Ariana Grande for calling her out after the Manchester Arena attack, says he misjudged her

Piers Morgan has apologized to Ariana Grande for the tweets he put up criticizing her for jetting off to the United States after the terror attack that took place at her concert. He felt she should have stayed back to sympathize with the victims and visit them like the Queen did.

Now, following Ariana's performance at last night's One Love Manchester concert to raise money for the affected families, Morgan has taken back his words and said he misjudged the singer.

The One Love Manchester concert raised over £2 million which will go to the victims and their families.


Posted by at 6/05/2017 08:24:00 am

4 comments:

Comedy Videos Official said...

Nawa ooo

Regina Daniels N@Ked Photos

5 June 2017 at 08:30
Umberto said...

after she was cajoled to come back to manchester for a concert that was when arianna grande came back, she is as dumb as her character from the sam and cat tv show on nickelodeon.

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

5 June 2017 at 09:01
Michaelwhite said...

@piers always too quick to talk....you need some sense....how can you judge someone in a para-mood like that....

5 June 2017 at 09:09
RareSpecie Z said...

Lol.
Yeye Man.

5 June 2017 at 09:13

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts