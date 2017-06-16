 Photos/Video: Watch supermodel Naomi Campbell show off her incredible yoga moves | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 16 June 2017

Photos/Video: Watch supermodel Naomi Campbell show off her incredible yoga moves

47-year-old Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible yoga moves in a new video shared on twitter. Wearing a black leotard, the world famous supermodel proved that she's quite flexible. Watch the video after the cut.




Posted by at 6/16/2017 05:38:00 pm

8 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Incredible.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

16 June 2017 at 17:38
SIMPLE said...

Hmmm... Nawaooo...c flexibility

16 June 2017 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

Am sleeping with my ex fiancée wife.

16 June 2017 at 17:50
BAYODE AKINOLA KINHOOD said...

Omg.... Shes dope...


click here to watch and download Mr bean swimming pool HD

16 June 2017 at 17:51
Anonymous said...

Naomi always slays. Waiting for the #NaomiCampbellChallenge Naija style. That lady that took the naked birthday photos in yesterday's blog should start first. Someone please contact her.

16 June 2017 at 17:52
ahabike daniel said...

Hmmm

16 June 2017 at 17:55
Daniel said...

Agbaya Naomi Campbell showed off her incredible yoga moves in a new video shared on

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

twitter. Wearing a black leotard, the supermodel only shows she is needs to get off social media.

16 June 2017 at 18:11
Joseph Bishara said...
This comment has been removed by the author.
16 June 2017 at 18:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts