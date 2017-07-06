"This guys were caught by Iperu police officers(patrol team) along Ilisan road. They were caught with eighteen(18) different phones picked from pockets and bags of people in Babcock University (main campus) but the bike man carrying them escaped. Let still give Kuddos to the policemen". More photos and the video after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 7 June 2017
Photos/Video: Two alleged phone thieves nabbed by policemen and stripped naked along IIisan road, Ogun
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/07/2017 08:29:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment