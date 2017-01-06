Photos/Video: Nigerian Lady thrown out of a Turkish flight for allegedly assaulting an air hostess

Facebook user, Anastasya Vorobyova, shared a video from the aircraft online and according to reports, the Nigerian lady got into trouble after knocking away a cup of water the hostess gave her from the hostess' hand.
She was angry at the hostess who had initially refused to give her water before the plane took off. The hostess had argued that they do not give passengers water until the flight has taken off. Other Nigerians on the plane stood up in defense of the woman.
She was however still sent out of the plane. Watch a clip from the incident after the cut...
8 comments:
What happened to LIS since morning 😠😠😠😠
I'll watch the video later but if the writeup is true, she deserved to be thrown out.How rude! The air hostess was just doing her job and everyone should be treated with respect.
nigerians need to learn how to behave themselves when they are public. if you misbehave too much on an airline they can call police to remove you just for unruly behaviour because of that.
Why do blacks always play the race card at the slightest chance. Someone misbehaves, rather than accept the fact that you did wrong, you immediately begin to ask if it's because she's black. Rubbish.
Mad woman. Shebi she would have died if she had patiently waited for the plane to take off before getting the water. Idiot.
She deserves it. I hate rude people.
Violence.
The woman deserve to be removed from the Plane. Clearly she is uncivilized and emotionally unstable. Nigeria don't need such person to continue to tarnish our image abroad.
