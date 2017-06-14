Photos/Video: Ex-convict caught stealing car battery in Lagos after leaving prison

An ex-convict has been nabbed for stealing car
battery after leaving prison. Below is a report posted on Facebook by the victim, Femi:
"The name of this man is kazeem oseni ,he was once a panelbeater. He
recently just returned from jail, ever since he returned several car
batteries have been reported missing.unfortunately for kazeem when mine
was stolen i raised an alarm ,unlike others who kept quite and replaced
theirs for kazeem to come back and steal it again.
''kazeem Aka Alake was a
prime suspect because he was found loitering around at an early hour
of the day and because kazzem has previously been jailed
for stealing a couple of years back it wasn't difficult to make him a
prime suspect ,during a constructive interogation by myself with him all
I had to do was play reverse physcology with him and he agreed to
return my battery, just because he didnt want the case to excalate.we
handed him over to the police for further interrogation on who he sells
the other stolen batteries too,I was shocked when I realize kazeem
sells a 28thousand naira battery for 2thousand naira not caring about
the discomfort he would create for the car owners when they realize
there battery is missing.
the essence of posting this video is to show
does who there car battery was previously stolen how this crime was done
.and to educate the general public on how unsafe there car is ,also to
encourage the public that jungle justice is not the way out after a
criminal is caught .And to also encourage every car owner to go to there
panelbeaters and have the location of there bonnet cable changed just
to avoid this crime occurance in the future , and for those saying this
video would educate criminals on how to steal people's battery,well
everyday for the thief one day for the owner.Alake was lucky he didnt
get Jungle justice you might not be lucky . Everyone has a lesson to
learn from this crime.The question is what have you learnt"
No comments:
Post a Comment