Friday, 23 June 2017

Photos/Video: Car rams into residential building in a freak accident at Yaba

An accident which occurred yesterday in Yaba has left victims severely injured.

The incident occurred at Muritala Mohammed way, Adekunle Road in Yaba, Lagos after a car collided with a bus and rammed into a building. More photos and video after the cut.


6 comments:

LALAcious smallchops said...

Something wey don happen since ystdy around 5pm. All the same thank God no life was lost. #Gbam!

23 June 2017 at 17:35
Dupsy B said...

James Bond come ooooooooo coman see what you have caused now

23 June 2017 at 17:41
Prince lexton said...

Over speeding ...haba

23 June 2017 at 17:46
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Chai


... Merited happiness

23 June 2017 at 17:48
ogbonna nwabueze said...

We thank God for every.

23 June 2017 at 17:50
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

OMG

23 June 2017 at 17:55

