Photos: Youths in Kaduna attack vigilante group members for killing young man in Kaduna

The youths set the office of the vigilantes on fire and also attacked some persons found in the office. Three persons sustained injuries during the attack and are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital.
The remains of the deceased youth has been deposited at the state mortuary.
2 comments:
Mallam is mallam
So unfortunate, his life ambition and aspiration has just gone like that, nawa o, those vigilantes have to be investigated and brought to book, they have no such
right to take the laws into their hands like that.because they have no code of conduct, they just behave anyhow.
