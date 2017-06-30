 Photos: Youths in Kaduna attack vigilante group members for killing young man in Kaduna | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Photos: Youths in Kaduna attack vigilante group members for killing young man in Kaduna

Irate youths in Kontogora, Kaduna state yesterday attacked and burnt the offices of the Vigilante group in their community after a youth was killed by a member of the vigilante group.

The youths set the office of the vigilantes on fire and also attacked some persons found in the office. Three persons sustained injuries during the attack and are currently receiving medical attention at a hospital.



The remains of the deceased youth has been deposited at the state mortuary.

More photos below...






Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Mallam is mallam

30 June 2017 at 16:22
Chris said...

So unfortunate, his life ambition and aspiration has just gone like that, nawa o, those vigilantes have to be investigated and brought to book, they have no such

right to take the laws into their hands like that.because they have no code of conduct, they just behave anyhow.

30 June 2017 at 16:31

