Photos: Young man who impersonates as female prostitute in Benue State, makes more shocking confession

The young man who was arrested in Markurdi, Benue State for passing himself off as a female prostitute has made more shocking revelation.
Jennifer Kpaakpa, real name Ushahemba Yaapera, who confessed to have slept with over 1000 men in the past five years said that all the men won't be able to impregnate any woman as their sperm has been used for ritual.
The suspect's real identity was discovered by the Police during a raid at a brothel a
on Wednesday, June 15th. See previous report:here
Below is a report by activist, Mr Ukan Kurugh, who was at the state police headquarters where Jennifer was paraded alongside other suspects on Thursday:
"The young man was arrested around Xima Bar at Kashim Ibrahim Road Makurdi when he went to separate a fight between 2 female sex workers at a brothel and in the process got his male sex organ exposed amidst the female clothing he wore. This automatically ended the fight as everyone was scared of his appearance having known him for long as a female. This attracted the attention of the police who whisked him away to police headquarters, Makurdi. This occurred on the Wednesday the 14th of March, 2017.
At the police headquarters where I also visited yesterday, the man revealed that, by birth he was male but was initiated into occultism in a secondary school in Katsina-ala where he schooled and that since then he attends meetings under bridges of main water bodies with other members and a queen around the country. He explained upon inquiry that he had done prostitution in many major cities around the country like Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Calabar, Kaduna, Portharcout and others where he would be picked up by men who would make love to him seeing him as a woman and thereafter, whether with the use of protection or not, the man's sperm would be gotten and used for rituals and such a man will be permanently unable to impregnate a woman.On the number of men he had engaged in his spiritual ordeal, he explained that he wasn't sure of the figure but that, not less than 1500 men. He explained further that, the queen under the water had mandated him to do thus for 12 years and then she will bless him with super wealth. He said this was his 5th year, meaning he was left with 7 years to meet his target and be rewarded with the ultimate prize of wealth beyond comprehension.At the police station, it was surprising to see a man Mr. Terkimbi Yandev who walked in and requested to bail this guy on the ground that he was his girlfriend. The guy in question at that moment explained further that, to all those who made love to him, he appears to be a beautiful woman whom they can't afford not to love. The man is now in police custody as investigations are still ongoing even as people around his Coca-Cola residence in Makurdi have expressed shocked that, the girl they knew all the while was man. His parents are reputed to live in Katsina-ala where he has not visited for a long time since he got enlisted into occultism.
There's no how I wouldn't know that this guy is a man if I see him with those veins in his hands. Nonsense.
Strange things are happening. I wonder what police will do with him period
Cold chill down my spine
huuugh... this world! what sex organ do the men use or is he a homo?
Jesu!
ALL THOSE OPIO MEN IN PROSTITUTION, IT SERVES THEM RIGHT!. THIS IS WHAT THE DEVIL HAS TO OFFER ALL THE MEN AND WOMEN THAT LACK THE FEAR OF GOD AND FAIL TO SERVE GOD. BUT THEN, EVEN THOSE MEN WHO HAD FALLEN VICTIM TO THIS RITUAL, IF THEY CAN GET IN TOUCH WITH "THE HEAD OF ALL PRINCIPALITIES AND POWERS, THE ONE AND ONLY SAVIOUR OF MANKIND - OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST, THEY SHALL BE REDEEMED!" BECAUSE, EVEN THE LAWFUL CAPTIVE SHALL BE DELIVERED SAYS - THE LORD.
THEY BETTER DO SO, BECAUSE, IT WILL BE SO UNFAIR, THAT THEY'LL GO GET MARRIED TO INNOCENT WOMEN, WHOM THEIR FAMILIES WILL IN TURN BE ACCUSING OF BEING A MALE LIKE THEM, TERMED BARREN, AND HAVING THROWN AWAY ALL HER CHILDREN IN THE GUTTER AND THE LIKES, WHEREAS THE FAULT IS WITH THEIR SON. AND OF COURSE, WE ALL KNOW THAT WHEN A MARRIAGE IS NOT FRUITFUL AFTER FEW MONTHS OR YEARS OF WEDDING, IT'S ALWAYS THE WOMEN'S FAULT, AND NOT THE MEN!
Hmmmmmm
What a wawu we men are in trouble
May Bobrisky and his likes be exposed this way very soon can I hear a big Amen?
How did they have sex with him for 5yrs without knowing he's a man? Is that even possible?
Story time,I believe he is telling this story so that he will not be called gay
People should be careful, na wetin sweet dey purge belle.
ÀMEN ooooo
