Friday, 16 June 2017

Photos: Yay or Nay, 9ice goes on dreadlocks

9ice has just unveiled a new look by stepping out boldly in mid-length dreadlocks with ponytails dabbed with a touch of gold dye.

The singer seems to be reinventing his image with the new look in a set of new photos shot by Mr Arilabadi. More photos after the cut...




13 comments:

Amos Mohammed said...

Nigba yi aro. mtcheeeeew!

16 June 2017 at 17:05
Anonymous said...

Madam,this guy no warn you?

16 June 2017 at 17:07
princess A(READ PEOPLE NOT MEDIA) said...

Looks good on him!!

16 June 2017 at 17:13
Anonymous said...

All these IGBO people like to copy copy sha.

16 June 2017 at 17:20
Nike Precious said...

WOW....HE LOOKS DAPER LUV U PA

16 June 2017 at 17:22
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

16 June 2017 at 17:38
Alloy Chikezie said...

Yay!

16 June 2017 at 17:39
julius chimezie said...

At his old age

16 June 2017 at 17:40
Carina K Jacob said...

Yay!
He suits him!

16 June 2017 at 17:46
Oluwarhtosin Ajayi said...

Things you do when you are a failure in politics.

16 June 2017 at 17:46
Yinka said...

at what age? this is the thing that he should have done in 2008 when he was hot and

not now that he is a lot older. even terry g has cut off his own dreadlocks so why?

16 June 2017 at 17:50
Anonymous said...

Not bad as long as he doesnt look dirty wearing dread..!

16 June 2017 at 17:53
Blessing Anthony said...

Nay!

16 June 2017 at 18:01

