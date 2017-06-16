The singer seems to be reinventing his image with the new look in a set of new photos shot by Mr Arilabadi. More photos after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 16 June 2017
Photos: Yay or Nay, 9ice goes on dreadlocks
The singer seems to be reinventing his image with the new look in a set of new photos shot by Mr Arilabadi. More photos after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/16/2017 05:00:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
13 comments:
Nigba yi aro. mtcheeeeew!
Madam,this guy no warn you?
Looks good on him!!
All these IGBO people like to copy copy sha.
WOW....HE LOOKS DAPER LUV U PA
Nice
Yay!
Your comment will be visible after approval.
At his old age
Yay!
He suits him!
Things you do when you are a failure in politics.
at what age? this is the thing that he should have done in 2008 when he was hot and
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
not now that he is a lot older. even terry g has cut off his own dreadlocks so why?
Not bad as long as he doesnt look dirty wearing dread..!
Nay!
Post a Comment