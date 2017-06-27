Photos: Wounded soldiers celebrate Eid El Fitri in Borno

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Ibrahim Manu Yusuf on Monday celebrated EID EL Fitr with wounded soldiers at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital (DMSH). The Army commander commended officers and soldiers for their dedication and loyalty in the discharge of their constitutional role.
“You are fighting a just cause and God will always be by your side’’.
The GOC who was accompanied by the Ag GOC 8 Division, Brig Gen Steveson Olabanji thanked the 7 DMSH Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ndidi Onuchukwu for the luncheon initiative with the wounded soldiers and promised to always support the victims of the war.
