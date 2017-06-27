 Photos: Wounded soldiers celebrate Eid El Fitri in Borno | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Photos: Wounded soldiers celebrate Eid El Fitri in Borno

Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig Gen Ibrahim Manu Yusuf on Monday celebrated EID EL Fitr with wounded soldiers at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital (DMSH). The Army commander commended officers and soldiers for their dedication and loyalty in the discharge of their constitutional role.

On the wounded, he described them as heroes of the war and pillars of the Nigerian Nation while praying for their quick recovery:
“You are fighting a just cause and God will always be by your side’’.
The GOC who was accompanied by the Ag GOC 8 Division, Brig Gen Steveson Olabanji thanked the 7 DMSH Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Ndidi Onuchukwu for the luncheon initiative with the wounded soldiers and promised to always support the victims of the war. 

