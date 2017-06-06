Photos: Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo seeks NASS approval for $1.49bn loan for 10 states

The letters were read by the Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives at Tuesday's plenary.
The ten states seeking for the loan include Ogun, Ebonyi, Kaduna, Kano, Abia, Katsina, Jigawa, Enugu, Plateau and Ondo states. According to the state governors, the loan would be used in the provision of water, health, agriculture and infrastructural development.
Osinbajo's letter states that the funding is to be sourced from the African Development Bank, French Development Agency, World Bank and slamic Development Bank at low interest rates hence the request for approval to enable the ten states to seek for external financing of the critical projects.
Photo credit: Sumner Shagari Sambo
