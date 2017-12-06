Photos: Two students dead, three injured as cult war erupts in Ogoja, Cross River

A Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) student and one other were killed in a cult war between the Vikings and KKK confraternity in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State.
According to reports, three others were injured, properties were razed in the clash which started on Saturday, June 11.
Dominic Modey (pictured) is one of the the students killed in the clash. It is said that his mother has been paralyzed for several years.
More photos below...
Lawless Country where people carryout gruesome acts like norms
Na wa o
... Merited happiness
Rip bro, buh with the white beards was thinking he was a lecturer.....@ ur age bro u no suppose dey play game again........ ARO MATE
One of the slogan used in luring people into cultism has always been Protection. Now has this one been protected ? What a waste.
Pls point of correction,Dominic money is not a student of critic,and secondly, he left sch many years ago and he is not a cultist, He is just a victim of mistaken identity. Pls stop posting stories that u don't have the real fact,
