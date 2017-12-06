 Photos: Two students dead, three injured as cult war erupts in Ogoja, Cross River | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Photos: Two students dead, three injured as cult war erupts in Ogoja, Cross River

A Cross River University of Technology (CRUTECH) student and one other were killed in a cult war between the Vikings and KKK confraternity in Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to reports, three others were injured, properties were razed in the clash which started on Saturday, June 11.

Dominic Modey (pictured) is one of the the students killed in the clash. It is said that his mother has been paralyzed for several years.

More photos below...



Posted by at 6/12/2017 12:34:00 pm

5 comments:

DamTops said...

Lawless Country where people carryout gruesome acts like norms

12 June 2017 at 12:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


... Merited happiness

12 June 2017 at 13:34
Anonymous said...

Rip bro, buh with the white beards was thinking he was a lecturer.....@ ur age bro u no suppose dey play game again........ ARO MATE

12 June 2017 at 13:41
Noble Ajuz said...

One of the slogan used in luring people into cultism has always been Protection. Now has this one been protected ? What a waste.

12 June 2017 at 14:06
Anonymous said...

Pls point of correction,Dominic money is not a student of critic,and secondly, he left sch many years ago and he is not a cultist, He is just a victim of mistaken identity. Pls stop posting stories that u don't have the real fact,

12 June 2017 at 14:13

Post a Comment

